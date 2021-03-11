Letter to the Editor, March 12, 2021: For the People Act aids voting by military

For the People Act

aids voting by military

Military families like mine enthusiastically support the For the People Act, which ensures that democracy works for everyone and that now is pending before the U.S. Senate. Between overseas posts and frequent moves, military families face increased barriers to voting. The For the People Act addresses those barriers by improving state compliance in sending on-time absentee ballots, closing the loophole on state residency for spouses and dependents of absent service members, and allowing military members legal recourse if a state violates their right to vote. Senate Bill 1 also attacks a new national security front — cyber assaults on election integrity — by expanding voter machine and poll book testing and requiring hand-marked paper ballots in every jurisdiction. Support voting rights for military members and people in your neighborhood by calling the Senate switchboard at (202) 224-3121 and telling Virginia's U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner: “Vote 'yes' on the For the People Act.”