 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, March 12, 2021: Living 'statue' disappears from capitol grounds
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, March 12, 2021: Living 'statue' disappears from capitol grounds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Living 'statue' disappears

from Capitol grounds

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia and its capital city lost another statue this week. This one was a living ambassador for the commonwealth of Virginia, a gate keeper and point man of excellence.

Capital Police Officer Woodrow "Buddy" Dowdy III greeted and impressed visiting dignitaries worldwide with his touch of grace, confidence and pride as he welcomed them to our Virginia Capitol and its pristine grounds. A master officer in rank — a master gentleman in life.

Glenwood Burley.

Richmond.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News