Letter to the Editor, March 12, 2021: Tax benefits not worth pot harm to families

Pot tax benefits not
worth harm to families
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In an op-ed this past Monday, Kathy Glazer, president of the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation, mentions that the Virginia General Assembly is going to devote 40% of tax revenues from marijuana sales to fund preschool services for “at risk” toddlers. (Virginia's commercial recreational marijuana is scheduled to start Jan. 1, 2024.)
Parental drug use is one of the lifestyle choices that puts children at risk. Marijuana triggers mood disorders, which impair parenting abilities and often lead to child abuse. The drug widely is known for causing amotivational syndrome (occurs in long-term users) that can lead to unemployability or job loss.
Marijuana is an addictive drug that totally is incompatible with child-rearing responsibilities.
What if the parents of the children are buying the marijuana and not properly caring for the children because of it? Parents Opposed to Pot is tracking news reports of cases of child abuse and neglect leading to the death of a child. Since Colorado legalized recreational pot in November 2012, we have found 250 such national tragedies.
Emergency rooms in states where pot is legal are reporting dramatic increases of child poisoning cases due to parents leaving marijuana edibles out and accessible to their young.
Marijuana in the home is encouraging more youth use. Children are falling prey to early addiction both because of their adult role models and because of easy access. We need to stop trying to justify legalization for the tax revenues, especially in the case where the funds are directed toward at-risk youth. Instead, Virginia citizens and our political leaders need to closely examine the unintended consequences in the states that already have made the mistake of commercializing a mind-altering drug.
Marijuana legalization is a sure way to fracture more families and put more children at risk.
Kimberly Hartke, Public Relations Director.
Parents Opposed to Pot.
Reston.