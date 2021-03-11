Letter to the Editor, March 12, 2021: Unbelievable loss caused to millions

Unbelievable loss

caused to millions

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Two recent Letters to the Editor Many claimed that the number of reported deaths from COVID-19 has been exaggerated. The authors stated that since many of those who died were elderly or had underlying conditions, we should not claim that the virus was the cause of their deaths.

This is like saying that someone should not be found guilty of murder because the person they shot had an “underlying condition” and would have died sometime anyway. The question to ask is, “Would that person be alive if it were not for the virus?” We all have the “underlying condition” of mortality.

The evil of death is what we lose when we or someone we love dies. And the virus has caused unbelievable loss to millions of people.

Robert Redmon.