Letter to the Editor, March 13, 2021: Biden change of busts seems ironic to reader

Biden change of busts
seems ironic to reader
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Does anyone see the irony of President Joe Biden’s replacing the bust of Winston Churchill with one of Cesar Chavez? Does Biden, and whoever actually is the power behind him, realize that Chavez was an ardent opponent of illegal immigration and open borders, which allowed farm owners to hire illegal immigrants for far less pay than American workers?
In 1969, Chavez, the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, and U.S. Sen. Walter Mondale, D-Minn., protested the use of illegal immigrants as strikebreakers at the Mexican border. In the 1970s, Chavez campaigned to identify and report illegal workers because this practice harmed American workers seeking a decent wage. He also sent his cousin to the border to set up a “wet line” to do the job the American Border Patrol was prevented from doing for political reasons. (Does that sound familiar?) These border watchers often used violence on the Mexican side of the border to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants into the country.
Chavez realized that the government’s practice of allowing and even condoning illegal immigration was not a humanitarian act, but merely a measure to appease big donors who wanted a steady supply of cheap labor. Given Chavez’s history of opposing illegal immigration, who do you think he would have voted for — Biden or former President Donald Trump?
Biden’s policies regarding immigration will have disastrous and irreversible effects if they are not reversed soon. Given the absurdity of Biden’s policies, one only can believe that the Democratic Party is not the champion of the American worker, but rather of big business. I find it very ironic that, given the Democratic Party’s policies on illegal immigration and open borders, the bust of Chavez sits in the office of the current president of the United States.
Stanley Waskiewicz.
Mechanicsville.