Letter to the Editor, March 13, 2021: Biden change of busts seems ironic to reader

Biden change of busts

seems ironic to reader

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Does anyone see the irony of President Joe Biden’s replacing the bust of Winston Churchill with one of Cesar Chavez? Does Biden, and whoever actually is the power behind him, realize that Chavez was an ardent opponent of illegal immigration and open borders, which allowed farm owners to hire illegal immigrants for far less pay than American workers?

In 1969, Chavez, the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, and U.S. Sen. Walter Mondale, D-Minn., protested the use of illegal immigrants as strikebreakers at the Mexican border. In the 1970s, Chavez campaigned to identify and report illegal workers because this practice harmed American workers seeking a decent wage. He also sent his cousin to the border to set up a “wet line” to do the job the American Border Patrol was prevented from doing for political reasons. (Does that sound familiar?) These border watchers often used violence on the Mexican side of the border to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants into the country.