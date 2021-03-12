Letter to the Editor, March 13, 2021: Chesterfield earns praise for shot process

Chesterfield earns

praise for shot process

I just want to give a shoutout and say "thank you" to the Chesterfield County Health Department. We were registered with the government website. My husband was notified that he could receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine March 8. I was notified that I could get the Pfizer-BioNTech shot March 9. Both would be given at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds. Everything clearly was marked and police were checking to see if we were on the list. A check-in desk was close to the parking area. Inside, there were multiple stations and people offering directions and answers. After our shots, we waited 15 minutes before leaving. There were no crowds, no long lines or waiting. We received information both before and after our shot. Well done, Chesterfield.