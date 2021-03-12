Letter to the Editor, March 13, 2021: Too many officials hurt Cherokee request

Too many officials

hurt Cherokee request

I'm writing in regard to a March 5 Times-Dispatch article, "A Cherokee tribe's push for VA recognition stalls" by Patrick Wilson. I find it hard to believe that in 2021 we still are seeing this type of prejudice and segregation, especially against and among our Virginia Native Americans. I thought all people according to the Virginia Human Rights Act were safeguarded against this type of discrimination. I am aware that state recognition is not the same as federal recognition. State recognition only is a respect. There are nine other state recognized tribes in the United States that are Cherokee. Why then has the Wolf Creek Cherokee (WCC) tribe of Virginia not also been recognized? Why are we asking for permission from the Oklahoma Cherokee tribe, a sovereign nation, for permission? Why does this recognition matter to a tribe that governs itself in Oklahoma? If the WCC tribe is not Cherokee Native American, why does this worry Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. of the Cherokee Nation? The process for state recognition appears to be very simple. It seems that all requirements have been met. There is no reward of land or money. The tribe seeks the right to claim its own race and ancestry. Why are the seven federally recognized tribes also opposing this request? I personally have seen members of these Virginia tribes together with members of the WCC tribe in the dance circle at powwows and in the drum circle, places where each respects the other. Where is that respect now? Also, since the Virginia Indian Advisory Board did not fulfill its duties, the General Assembly should have given the Wolf Creek Cherokee Tribe state recognition this year. Gov. Ralph Northam, please step up and respect all of Virginia's citizens.