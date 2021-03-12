Letter to the Editor, March 13, 2021: Va. General Assembly coverage appreciated

Va. General Assembly

coverage appreciated

Editor, Times Dispatch:

I want to thank The Times-Dispatch for its coverage during the recent, busy Virginia General Assembly session. As someone who is very concerned about many issues, especially those dealing with both social justice and COVID-19, I want to commend the paper for helping to keep the public informed.

I am a firm believer in the importance of the press and especially the newspaper community. With Virginia’s present government and its short, long and even special sessions, so much happens in such a short time. Therefore, it is good to know the paper's staff has worked hard to cover the assembly.

As we enter the next political cycle, I am looking forward to the RTD's coverage of the November election, which is so important especially in this time of COVID-19. While I might not always agree with what's published, I do want to thank you for keeping the the greater Richmond area informed through the printed word.

Louise Hermine Werner.