Letter to the Editor, March 15, 2021: Behavioral health body would have no citizens

State Senator Deeds, D-Bath, chairs the statewide joint subcommittee to study mental health, which will create a permanent mental health commission. This body would not include citizens and will be created in July — if Gov. Ralph Northam does not take action later this month.

This is unacceptable because mental illness is unrelatable. One can't understand what it is like to be locked into a facility if you are allowed to leave it. One can't understand why another refuses medication if you haven't physically been forced to take it.

The legislators creating commitment behavioral health policy in Virginia have who face challenges participating in the democratic process, will hurt Virginians because the treatment policy mandates can be harmful to accept.

Jennifer Spangler.