Letter to the Editor, March 15, 2021: For the People Act offers easier voting

For the People Act

offers easier voting

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Even though House Resolution 1, For the People Act, passed in the U.S. House of Representatives on March 8, there still is a long way to go. As mentioned in an earlier article, Virginians previously have passed proposed bills that would help reduce the number of Black and brown people able to vote. Although this practice was halted, Virginia still has a long way to go to making sure there is equal voting rights for all across the state.

With Virginia moving to increase voting rights for the commonwealth, supporting the For the People Act is a great place to start. This act is a three-part bill involving voting reform, changing the way political parties obtain funding and election security. With the previous election in the fall of 2020, this is a great time to evaluate what voting practices need to change.

Virginians should learn about ways to advocate for H.R. 1, the For the People Act, and to reach out to your member of Congress. This bill is heading in the right direction to help improve democracy through allowing easier access to voting.

Kayleigh McNeill.