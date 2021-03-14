Letter to the Editor, March 15 2021; H.R. 1 federalizes many election laws

H.R. 1 federalizes
many election laws
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Virginia citizens should be alarmed by House Resolution 1, the For the People Act, working its way through the U.S. Congress. U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, already has given it her stamp of approval and it has been approved by the House. However, H.R. 1 will federalize and micromanage the election process currently administered by Virginia and the other 49 states. It will implement all of the worst election rule changes made during the 2020 election as law — the results of which seriously eroded the confidence of millions of Americans in the electoral system.
Some of the changes in H.R. 1 include automatic voter registration, same-day registration, online voter registration, allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to register (and potentially vote), no-fault/no-excuse absentee balloting, permanent early voting, requiring all provisional ballots be counted regardless of precinct cast in, banning witness/notarization requirements and forcing states to accept ballots received 10 days after Election Day. Other changes would allow ballot harvesting, preventing election officials from removing ineligible voters from voter rolls (such as deceased persons or persons who have moved), banning voter ID laws, restoring voting rights to convicted felons, allowing federal commissions to redraw voting districts and allowing the use of taxpayer money to finance political campaigns by matching private donations at a 6-to-1 ratio.
And these only are a few of the items included in the 791-page bill. I always have considered voting as a right and a privilege, one of the most important actions taken by U.S. citizens.
H.R. 1 goes against every finding in the bipartisan 2005 Carter-Baker Commission Report. An affirmative vote for H.R. 1 would be a travesty for America and also a dereliction of responsibilities by our representatives to the citizens of Virginia.
Ellen Moran.
Midlothian.