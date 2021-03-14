Letter to the Editor, March 15 2021; H.R. 1 federalizes many election laws

H.R. 1 federalizes

many election laws

Virginia citizens should be alarmed by House Resolution 1, the For the People Act, working its way through the U.S. Congress. U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, already has given it her stamp of approval and it has been approved by the House. However, H.R. 1 will federalize and micromanage the election process currently administered by Virginia and the other 49 states. It will implement all of the worst election rule changes made during the 2020 election as law — the results of which seriously eroded the confidence of millions of Americans in the electoral system.