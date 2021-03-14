Letter to the Editor, March 15, 2021: 'Herd immunity' allows businesses to reopen

'Herd immunity' allows

businesses to reopen

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

At Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 briefing this past Tuesday, he stated “The message here is that it’s going to take a while to reach herd immunity, to get both our adults and children vaccinated, which is what our ultimate goal is. . . reaching herd immunity will eventually require vaccinating children.”

Unfortunately the governor has missed a component of herd immunity, which by definition is “resistance to the spread of an infectious disease within a population that is based on pre-existing immunity of a high proportion of individuals as a result of previous infection or vaccination.” The governor, and his experts, simply are not including people that already have been affected.

What needs to take place is as accurate tally of those who have contracted the virus, along with those who have been vaccinated, and an approximation of those who have had the virus but for which we don’t have accurate records. Children under age 16 should be discounted because of their mild or negligible symptoms (less than the annual flu). Children are at minimal risk with regard to COVID-19, and that’s a good thing.