Letter to the Editor, March 15, 2021: Monuments of past should be removed

Monuments of past

should be removed

Civil War statues have to go. Christopher Columbus has to go. The slaveholding Founding Fathers have to go. I am unsure about former President Abraham Lincoln. But we are making some great progress.

I would like to do my part. I have identified many memorials to former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, our racist, xenophobic 32nd president of the United States, who on Feb. 19, 1942, signed Executive Order 9066 (which cleared the way for the incarceration of Japanese, German and Italian Americans during WWII). While this order was deemed necessary at the time, in hindsight (2020), it is obvious that it totally was based on racism. We have no choice but to cleanse society of this leader. Let's start by turning in our dimes. Next we should tear down all his statues; don't wait for proper authorization, just tear them down.