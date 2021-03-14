Letter to the Editor, March 15, 2021: More recommendations concerning $1.9 trillion

More recommendations

concerning $1.9 trillion

Currently, the economy has 9.5 million fewer people employed than pre-COVID-19. Replacing the lost wages of those 9.5 million people until we are well past the pandemic would put the macroeconomy back on solid footing, almost instantaneously. Here’s the simple math: If we take just the $1.9 trillion Congress passed (not including the $4 trillion passed this past year), and divide that by the 9.5 million people who have lost their jobs, that works out to $200,000 per person. Assuming the average after-tax wage of those who are unemployed is $50,000, we could support a pre-COVID-19 economy for up to four years. But Congress only is giving those people $1,400 and those who are eligible for unemployment an additional $300 per week for six months. That totals less than $100 billion. Where is the rest of the money going and for what purposes? It appears Congress is not focused on helping those in need because of COVID-19, but spending an unconscionable amount of taxpayer money on other, somewhat hidden, political agendas.