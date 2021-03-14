Letter to the Editor, March 15, 2021: More recommendations concerning $1.9 trillion

More recommendations
concerning $1.9 trillion
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When we spend taxpayer money on COVID-19 relief, it’s important to do some simple math. Before COVID-19, our macroeconomy was doing well with the lowest unemployment rates amongst all demographic groups. State tax revenues were running ahead of expectations. So, restoring jobs, or the lost incomes until we are through the pandemic stage, would provide effective relief.
Currently, the economy has 9.5 million fewer people employed than pre-COVID-19. Replacing the lost wages of those 9.5 million people until we are well past the pandemic would put the macroeconomy back on solid footing, almost instantaneously. Here’s the simple math: If we take just the $1.9 trillion Congress passed (not including the $4 trillion passed this past year), and divide that by the 9.5 million people who have lost their jobs, that works out to $200,000 per person. Assuming the average after-tax wage of those who are unemployed is $50,000, we could support a pre-COVID-19 economy for up to four years. But Congress only is giving those people $1,400 and those who are eligible for unemployment an additional $300 per week for six months. That totals less than $100 billion. Where is the rest of the money going and for what purposes? It appears Congress is not focused on helping those in need because of COVID-19, but spending an unconscionable amount of taxpayer money on other, somewhat hidden, political agendas.
There is a legitimate concern about helping small businesses and the disincentive for people to go back to work with such significant payments. We could funnel these payments through the businesses to rehire the person and match the payment for the small business. This would have a positive mental impact on the employee and provide the business with needed capital to survive until we pass the pandemic stage. Total cost: less than $200 billion.
Robert Reynolds.
Henrico.