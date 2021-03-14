Letter to the Editor, March 15, 2021: Public school systems: Vital role in democracy

Public school systems:
Vital role in democracy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Letter to the Editor this past Thursday, “Catholic schools lauded for in-person learning," suggests a false equivalency between public and private schools, needlessly demeaning the vital role public schools always have played in our democracy. As a retired Henrico County teacher, I tire of the scorn heaped on teachers by shortsighted critics touting how well religious, charter and private schools have done during the pandemic.
This neglects to take into account that private schools (with 300 to 2,000 students) might exclude anyone they choose. “Oh yes we, give scholarships,” they say. But at the first hint of problem behavior, that student could be out.
Unlike public schools which take every child. No child is excluded or marginalized. They serve a range of abilities and populations, home-schoolers, homebound students, children with exceptional needs, English learners and those who are from disadvantaged communities. That’s why public schools are the backbone of the American dream.
But following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines has made it extremely challenging to educate such large numbers of students in more crowded schools. Henrico County has almost 49,000 students.
My longtime colleagues and friends taught through this pandemic and weathered its many storms and challenges, including the implicit threat of dying from the virus. They have worked double time to teach remotely. Months ago, when there was no vaccine, they diligently in person taught the most vulnerable populations in small group. Yet the letter writer seems to be clueless about the many steps public schools have taken nationwide to serve the vast majority of our children. Parents also have worried about safely opening large schools.
America — a land of inclusion and public education — is the gateway. Please support public school teachers because, as they say, “a rising tide lifts all boats."
As we’ve seen, we’re all in the same boat now.
Deborah Jones.
Henrico.