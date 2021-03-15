Letter to the Editor, March 16, 2021: 2-level minimum wage seems more sensible

2-level minimum wage
seems more sensible
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent Letter to the Editor advocated raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour. Although I agree that such a raise has great merit, I do believe that it would need to judiciously be applied. For example, an adult working full time certainly deserves a livable wage, but a teenager with a part-time job or someone working a side gig for pin money should not be in the same benefit category as those who are depending on their pay level for subsistence. Another exemption might be someone who is working in an apprentice position, where the main objective is to develop the skills necessary to enter the workforce and obtain the minimum wage. To simply impose an ad hoc minimum to be applied across the board puts business owners at a disadvantage as they try to grow their businesses and are faced with the necessity of paying a fully productive wage to those who are contributing less (sometimes much less) to the goals of the business itself.
I would propose a two-level minimum wage, with the above examples as deserving of income but not necessarily a fully livable wage. We must be aware of the needs of both the worker and the employer as we impose societal imperatives in order to continue to grow this nation's economy and to support the American worker. Both can be done, but only by careful application of requirements on both the employer and the employee. Let's try to look at all sides before demanding unilateral actions to solve only one side of an equation.