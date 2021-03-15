Letter to the Editor, March 16, 2021: 2-level minimum wage seems more sensible

2-level minimum wage

seems more sensible

A recent Letter to the Editor advocated raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour. Although I agree that such a raise has great merit, I do believe that it would need to judiciously be applied. For example, an adult working full time certainly deserves a livable wage, but a teenager with a part-time job or someone working a side gig for pin money should not be in the same benefit category as those who are depending on their pay level for subsistence. Another exemption might be someone who is working in an apprentice position, where the main objective is to develop the skills necessary to enter the workforce and obtain the minimum wage. To simply impose an ad hoc minimum to be applied across the board puts business owners at a disadvantage as they try to grow their businesses and are faced with the necessity of paying a fully productive wage to those who are contributing less (sometimes much less) to the goals of the business itself.