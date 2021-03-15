Letter to the editor, March 16, 2021: Gray wolf protections ended by Trump

Gray wolf protections

ended by Trump

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

During the 19th and 20th centuries, hunting, trapping and habitat loss drove gray wolves to near extinction. Conservation efforts made possible by the Endangered Species Act have allowed wolves to return and helped to re-establish some of their former habitats. Today, millions of visitors to Yellowstone National Park have a chance to see a wolf.

But on its way out the door, the Trump administration issued a nationwide rule stripping gray wolves from the crucial Endangered Species Act protections.

In some parts of the country, gray wolves just have begun to recover, yet they are completely absent in many areas with suitable habitats. The successful recovery of gray wolves in the Northern Rockies only was possible because of the strong protections of the Endangered Species Act. But the Trump administration's rule might end what could be one of the nation's greatest wildlife conservation success stories.

If you care about restoring gray wolves to their rightful habitat, please contact the new administration's U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and urge officials to rescind the gray wolf removal from the act, and instead to recommit to restoring this protection.