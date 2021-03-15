Letter to the Editor, March 16, 2021: Richmond lost an environmental hero

Richmond lost an

environmental hero

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With the passing of Dr. Charles Price, environmentalists in Richmond have lost a true hero. I met Price after he had succeeded in getting a conservation easement on Bandy Field. I was shocked to discover that he didn't even live near Bandy Field.

He was devoted to saving green spaces for all the children of Richmond whether it was Bandy Field, the James River Park or the Cannon Creek Greenway. He doggedly spent the decades of his retirement years in miraculously convincing the city to place conservation easements in perpetuity on public green spaces.

Every day when I walk on Belle Isle, I am grateful his persistent devotion to getting the conservation easement on what he rightly called the “crown jewel” of Richmond's parks. I don't have to worry about seeing an intrusive hot dog stand or condo development in the James River Park.

Charles Price inspired others to appreciate and preserve our environment with his good humor and infectious love of nature. Few have made a more lasting contribution to the quality of life in Richmond than Dr. Price, and he will be greatly missed.

Charles Pool