Letter to the Editor, March 17, 2021: Bills to limit voting effort to deny rights

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In our past presidential election, more than 155 million Americans voted, the most in our history. Back when I was taking civics, I was taught that voting both was a sacred right and a civic duty. I was pleased that so many took the time and made the effort to vote. Our democracy works better with widespread participation. Dozens of court cases and multiple recounts showed the recent election to be one of the fairest ever. That's something for which we can all be proud.

I'm dismayed that Republicans in 43 states have filed more than 250 bills that limit the number of voters. They say it's concern about voter fraud, yet I think this is a cynical effort to deny people their right to vote for partisan advantage that weakens our democracy.

In the first presidential election in 1788, white landed men (6% of the population) were allowed to vote. As our democracy matured and we moved toward a more perfect union, women and, finally, people of color won the right to vote. Each addition brought us more diversity and enriched our democracy. Now, Republican legislators want to move us away from a "more perfect union."