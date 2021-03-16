Letter to the Editor, March 17, 2021: Lack of action earlier cited for grave damage

Lack of earlier action

cited for grave damage

The recent antisocial and disrespectful destruction of grave markers in Hollywood Cemetery, to those who are associated with the Confederacy, just seems to be another example of disgusting public behavior. Part of the responsibility for this action sits with Mayor Levar Stoney’s total lack of any critical response to earlier wanton destruction of city and state monuments by miscreants. I hope many longtime city residents will stand with me in throwing these politicians out of office in the next election.