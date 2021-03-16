 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, March 17, 2021: Lack of action earlier cited for grave damage
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, March 17, 2021: Lack of action earlier cited for grave damage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lack of earlier action 

cited for grave damage

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent antisocial and disrespectful destruction of grave markers in Hollywood Cemetery, to those who are associated with the Confederacy, just seems to be another example of disgusting public behavior. Part of the responsibility for this action sits with Mayor Levar Stoney’s total lack of any critical response to earlier wanton destruction of city and state monuments by miscreants. I hope many longtime city residents will stand with me in throwing these politicians out of office in the next election.

Andrew Worthington.

Richmond.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News