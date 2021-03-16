Letter to the Editor, March 17, 2021: Parole board actions outrageous, appalling

Parole board actions

outrageous, appalling

I'm appalled at the recent news articles regarding the release of violent criminals by the Virginia Parole Board. I would be outraged if I were a family member of a victim and one of these people had been released without my knowledge. Why would the board even consider releasing someone who had committed a murder for "fun;" a beating death of a 91-year-old man; the fatal shooting of a 68-year-old man in which the the person convicted was sentenced to 200 years; and the execution of an estranged wife in front of her children? Yes, these were examples that were printed in the March 15 edition of The Times-Dispatch. I'm in disbelief right now. Something has to be done about this.