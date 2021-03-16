Letter to the Editor, March 17, 2021: School closings hurt low-income students

School closings hurt

low-income students

The long-term effects of school closings due to COVID-19 are numerous. Low-income students reportedly are suffering the greatest gaps. According to a report on National Public Radio, a six-month gap is expected among this group. Among the predictable effects are poor nutrition, parents unprepared for distance and home schooling, a rise in dropout rates, increased exposure to violence and exploitation, challenges validating and measuring progress, and increased pressure on open school systems where some children are being redirected.