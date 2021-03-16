 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, March 17, 2021: School closings hurt low-income students
School closings hurt

low-income students

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The long-term effects of school closings due to COVID-19 are numerous. Low-income students reportedly are suffering the greatest gaps. According to a report on National Public Radio, a six-month gap is expected among this group. Among the predictable effects are poor nutrition, parents unprepared for distance and home schooling, a rise in dropout rates, increased exposure to violence and exploitation, challenges validating and measuring progress, and increased pressure on open school systems where some children are being redirected.

Therefore, since our country currently is embroiled in how to spend other peoples' monies, I would suggest that the teachers unions, which arguably are the responsible parties for school closings, donate all monies to the above causes rather than to political parties.

Paula Spraker.

Henrico.

