Letter to the Editor, March 19, 2021: Political license plate appalls home owner

Political license plate

appalls home owner

I am wondering how other people would feel if a worker's truck bearing personalized political license plates (such as the yellow ones with the coiled snake) pulled into your yard to do work? Personally, I now feel like I need to clear this in advance before hiring a company to do work at my house. What I think about the yellow plates with coiled snakes isn't important — but engaging in a monetary exchange (i.e., your service for my money) is important. In short, I will not secure the services of a company that thinks it's OK to display its beliefs while in my driveway collecting my money. Your beliefs kept as your beliefs (as opposed to a company's beliefs) are fine — just as mine are. Declaring these beliefs in a manner such as personalized plates means you've lost my monetary endorsement. End of discussion. Just wondering how other people feel?