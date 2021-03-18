Letter to the Editor, March 19, 2021: Relief bill OK, but Democrats go too far

Relief bill OK, but

Democrats go too far

Will the hypocrisy of the Democrats never end? President Joe Biden worked hard to achieve a much needed COVID-19 relief package, albeit chock full of unnecessary goodies unrelated to direct pandemic relief. Now he and his supporters are embarking on a taxpayer-funded roadshow “to avoid a situation where people are unaware of what they’re entitled to.” Ironically, this only is to political battleground states.

Please, let’s call it what it really is — a victory tour to remind people which political party is and is not responsible for those fat stimulus checks going into their bank accounts. Perhaps the roadshow should have stayed in Washington or have gone to the Mexican border to solve that other Democratic hypocrisy. Now all of a sudden it’s OK to incarcerate minor children in substandard facilities that only last year they described as inhumane.