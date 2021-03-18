Letter to the Editor, March 19, 2021: Retired Army officer defends voting bill

Retired Army officer
defends voting bill
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read with dismay Ellen Moran’s March 14 Letter to the Editor. Her criticism of House Resolution 1 — the For the People Act — greatly is unjustified and is not true.
She complains the bill will “federalize and micromanage the election process” in Virginia and “ implement all the worst election rule changes made during the 2020 election as law.” This patently is false and evident if one reads the actual bill.
She complains about “automatic voter registration, same day registration, online voter registration, allowing 16-to17-year olds to register (and potentially vote), no excuse absentee balloting, permanent early voting ... banning witness/notarization requirements and forcing states to accept ballots received 10 days after Election Day."
These are common-sense and prudent elements of voting.
Automatic voter registration via the department of motor vehicles is secure and convenient.
Banning the voter suppression method of requiring witness/notarization requirement is most sensible. As someone who has used absentee voting while on active duty with the U.S. Army, I found notarization of our ballot enough of a hassle to dissuade many soldiers from voting.
The bill does restore voting rights of felons who complete prison terms. If someone has paid the price of their crimes to society and served their time, they should have their voting rights reinstated.
The writer failed to mention that the bill also provides election security provisions, including a “voter verified paper ballot.”
The writer also complained that the bill is “allowing federal commissions to redraw voting districts.” Federal commissions will not do this; state, nonpartisan commissioners will facilitate the elimination of gerrymandering of legislative districts so that voters select their representatives.
This is an important bill, and will improve the election process and our democratic society for generations. I urge all readers to contact their elected U.S. senators to urge them to support this bill for the good of our country and our democracy.
Earl M. Rogers, LTC USAR (Ret.)
North Chesterfield.