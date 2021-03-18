Letter to the Editor, March 19, 2021: What is a trillion? Will it ever be paid?

What is $1 trillion?

Will it ever be paid?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What is a trillion?

The word "trillion" so regularly is used these days that people have become immune to its meaning, that is if they ever knew the meaning.

The most recent COVID-19 Relief Package cost $1.9 trillion. Let's talk about a trillion: The current national debt of the United States is in excess of $28 trillion. Verification of this can be found at: https://usdebtclock.org/

That is the website of the real-time national debt clock.

I can't help but wonder if this debt ever can be paid off.

Gene Donner.