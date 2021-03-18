Letter to the Editor, March 19, 2021: Will cancel culture stand test of time?

Will cancel culture

stand test of time?



In a Letter to the Editor this past Monday, Roger Briggs claimed that he is grateful that he has been "awokened." As a result, he called for tearing down statues of Christopher Columbus and any slaveholding Founding Fathers. The jury still is out for him on whether President Abraham Lincoln statues should be taken down, but statues of President Franklin D. Roosevelt made his "woke" list for destruction. He goes on to say that statues should come down without authorization or just covered in yellow paint or covered with obscenities.

The First Amendment gives Briggs the freedom to say whatever he wants in any forum. It also gives me the freedom to to say that his radical “woke” suggestions reflect ignorance and shortsightedness.

Apparently, Briggs is one of the lemmings that jumped on the “woke” bandwagon in believing that anything that occurred in history that would be unacceptable in today’s culture and by today’s standards should be “cancelled."