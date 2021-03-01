Letter to the Editor, March 2, 2021: Four reasons elections should remain in May

Four reasons elections

should remain in May

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I disagree with Randolph-Macon College Professor Rich Meagher’s opinion expressed in Sunday's newspaper. He congratulates the Virginia General Assembly for moving local elections from May to November. His justification — “democracy demands it.”

Meagher mentions that 123 localities hold off-cycle elections in May. His premise is that historically low turnout in May elections justifies moving them to November with state and national elections.

I live in a community with a population of 8,500. There are numerous reasons why local elections should remain in May.

First, it is true that turnout in local elections is lower than November elections. Here, voters know the candidates, believe they support the best interests of the community and are satisfied. They will vote for change if necessary. Contrary to Meagher’s thoughts, candidates for most local offices are not supported by political action committees.