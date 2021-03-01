Letter to the Editor, March 2, 2021: Four reasons elections should remain in May

Four reasons elections
should remain in May
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I disagree with Randolph-Macon College Professor Rich Meagher’s opinion expressed in Sunday's newspaper. He congratulates the Virginia General Assembly for moving local elections from May to November. His justification — “democracy demands it.”
Meagher mentions that 123 localities hold off-cycle elections in May. His premise is that historically low turnout in May elections justifies moving them to November with state and national elections.
I live in a community with a population of 8,500. There are numerous reasons why local elections should remain in May.
First, it is true that turnout in local elections is lower than November elections. Here, voters know the candidates, believe they support the best interests of the community and are satisfied. They will vote for change if necessary. Contrary to Meagher’s thoughts, candidates for most local offices are not supported by political action committees.
Second, most members of city councils and school boards serve terms that parallel July to June fiscal years. Moving local elections to November places a person in office in January in the middle of a fiscal year. This especially is problematic for members of school boards.
Third, state and national elections have become so polarized that many candidates start campaigning two years before the election. Local elections should not be caught up in the insanity that November elections have become.
Fourth, any statewide mandate decision that is one size fits all is naive in its application (think statewide mandatory school closings).
Finally, I do agree with Meagher: May elections cost money that November local elections would eliminate. That is a small price to pay for the quality of a May election with no influence from state and national politics.
Robert N. Holt.
Franklin.