Letter to the editor, March 2, 2021: VEC info not easy to follow, comply with

VEC info not easy

to follow, comply with

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

“What we have here is a failure to communicate” — a line from the prison movie “Cool Hand Luke” — describes the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) response to the enormity of unemployment compensation claims highlighted in Sunday’s two newspaper stories.

Since mid-March 2020, almost 1.5 million claims have been filed, more than 11 times the normal. Phone lines are clogged. Most offices are closed with only a few open limited hours. Given this adversity, clear and accurate communication from the VEC is vital. However, the same written notices as used prior to the pandemic are being sent to claimants, with only a few slight changes. No redesign to meet rapidly changing circumstances has occurred.

An example is the monetary determination, usually one of the first documents received by a claimant after application. On the front, the document will say something like: “Weekly benefit amount, $319; weeks duration, 18; maximum benefit amount, $5,742.”