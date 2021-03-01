Letter to the editor, March 2, 2021: VEC info not easy to follow, comply with

VEC info not easy
to follow, comply with
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
“What we have here is a failure to communicate” — a line from the prison movie “Cool Hand Luke” — describes the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) response to the enormity of unemployment compensation claims highlighted in Sunday’s two newspaper stories.
Since mid-March 2020, almost 1.5 million claims have been filed, more than 11 times the normal. Phone lines are clogged. Most offices are closed with only a few open limited hours. Given this adversity, clear and accurate communication from the VEC is vital. However, the same written notices as used prior to the pandemic are being sent to claimants, with only a few slight changes. No redesign to meet rapidly changing circumstances has occurred.
An example is the monetary determination, usually one of the first documents received by a claimant after application. On the front, the document will say something like: “Weekly benefit amount, $319; weeks duration, 18; maximum benefit amount, $5,742.”
Most people reading this understandably believe they have been approved and will receive these benefits. That is incorrect. It only is an initial finding of possible weekly benefits and number of weeks, if later found eligible and qualified. A monetary determination is not a decision a claimant is eligible for or qualified for benefits.
Only on the back in tiny print does it say: “This determination establishes how much money you might receive each week and the total number of weeks (duration) you could receive benefits.” The determination incorrectly advises claimants to search for work, which has been waived during the pandemic. The determination also says to contact the local office to have taxes withheld from benefits, a near impossibility with most offices closed.
Notices that clearly and accurately communicate are not a big request. The lack of information claimants receive from the VEC is bad enough. Misinformation makes the plight of claimants even worse.
Martin Wegbreit.
Richmond.