Letter to the Editor, March 2, 2021: VEC money is subject to taxes, sent to IRS

VEC money is subject

to taxes, sent to IRS

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I just read the recent Daily Progress editorial on the fraud payouts by the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC). It really is terrible that this happened, and I am glad you are publicizing it. However, I wish that the editorial also had warned people whose identities were used for this fraud that the payouts probably will be reported to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as income, and they will be liable for taxes on it.

This past week, my 91-year-old mother received a 1099 tax statement with her social security number on it from the VEC showing that it had reported $7,138 in unemployment compensation to the IRS. This “income” will have to be shown on her tax return, and somehow offset elsewhere in the return.

I reported this fraud on a form the VEC has on its website, but who knows when they will get around to doing anything with it. That was done a week ago and has yet to be acknowledged.

John Jacob.