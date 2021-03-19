Letter to the Editor, March 20, 2021: Gaming machines help businesses to survive

Gaming machines help
businesses to survive
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
This past year, Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill allowing skill machines (pay-to- play gaming machines) to continue to operate until July 1, 2021, in exchange for a monthly tax of $1,200 per machine to be used for COVID-19 relief. That money has been used to support restaurants, prevent evictions and to help health care providers during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Things are improving, but we’re not out of the woods yet. Even with the vaccine, it still will be months before restrictions are lifted and our lives return to normal. In the meantime, restaurants and bars still are struggling, evictions continue and health care providers still need all the help they can get. Money generated by these gaming machines has been an important lifeline for everyone involved. Without it, many small businesses would have been unable to keep their financial heads above water and would have had to close down.
Virginia House Bill 2168, currently sitting on the governor’s desk awaiting his signature, would allow these skill machines to continue to operate for one more year. This bill would allow small businesses an opportunity to survive this crisis and also to continue to provide much needed money for COVID-19 relief.
But this bill is not without opposition, so I would suggest a compromise. Allow the skill games to continue to operate and provide relief for another six months, with a sunset clause requiring them to cease operations on Dec. 31. By then, our economy should fully be recovering and businesses once again will be able to be profitable without income from these machines.
Many small businesses desperately have been hanging on throughout the pandemic. Let’s not make the mistake of prematurely removing these machines, forcing many of these restaurants and bars out of business when we are getting so close to the finish line.
Tad Berman.
Richmond.