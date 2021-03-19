Letter to the Editor, March 20, 2021: Gaming machines help businesses to survive

Gaming machines help

businesses to survive

This past year, Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill allowing skill machines (pay-to- play gaming machines) to continue to operate until July 1, 2021, in exchange for a monthly tax of $1,200 per machine to be used for COVID-19 relief. That money has been used to support restaurants, prevent evictions and to help health care providers during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Things are improving, but we’re not out of the woods yet. Even with the vaccine, it still will be months before restrictions are lifted and our lives return to normal. In the meantime, restaurants and bars still are struggling, evictions continue and health care providers still need all the help they can get. Money generated by these gaming machines has been an important lifeline for everyone involved. Without it, many small businesses would have been unable to keep their financial heads above water and would have had to close down.