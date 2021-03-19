Letter to the Editor, March 20 2021: VCU fan praises writer Epps' talent

VCU fan praises

writer Epps' talent

This Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) fan really appreciates Wayne Epps Jr.'s consistently great reporting and the clever headline writers at the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “Big win for VCU, no Bones about it” (Feb. 24) was a great example of both. You couldn’t help but smile at the catchy headline and the article was yet another informative and well-written column by Epps — a great way to start the day. And not only are Epps’ columns interesting and insightful, I am amazed by how quickly he can write a story with detailed analysis and post it online following a game. He is a talent. The VCU hometown crowd is lucky to have his superb reporting to look forward to each week. Hats off.