Letter to the Editor, March 20, 2021: Voter opts to choose her own state senator

Voter opts to choose

her own state senator

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have admired state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, since she first ran for office in 2005. She is tireless in her advocacy for children and for the issues I care most about: public education, voting rights and the environment. Her every action makes me proud to be a Virginian.

To my great shame, however, it is state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, who represents my district in the Virginia Senate. Chase's actions — from berating a Virginia Capitol Police officer who barred her from parking in a secure area, to spouting far-right conspiracy theories and lies, to her grandstanding refusal to comply with masking and other safety precautions — make me cringe in embarrassment. She claims Democrats "hate white people," and that President Joe Biden is "not my president and never will be."

It speaks volumes that even members of her own party — the party of former President Donald Trump — have rejected her as beneath their standards and denounced her demagoguery, lack of substance and immaturity.