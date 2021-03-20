Letter to the Editor, March 21, 2021: Conservative views not always far right

Conservative views

not always far right

Thank you for publishing the March 18 op-ed by Salena Zito about the rising . control of our culture by left-leaning politicians, corporations, educational institutions and media. As a moderate conservative, I have watched with great sadness as conservative opinions and values have been misrepresented and maligned over the past few years. While I agree with many of former President Donald Trump’s policies, I blame him for the current wave of divisiveness and anti-conservatism. His sophomoric rhetoric and attacking style turned off many right-leaning moderates, especially women who make up a majority of the electorate.

Most conservatives are not xenophobes or white-supremacist sympathizers. We do not hate immigrants or deny climate change. We do not oppose sensible gun control or wish to ban abortions altogether. I believe that our primary objective is to preserve our beautiful republic and culture. Toward this end, we want to preserve our constitution and the rights contained therein. We want to balance our taxing and spending so that our grandchildren are not mired in hopeless debt. We want to control the borders so that we are not economically and culturally overwhelmed. We want our history preserved and taught to our children so they will appreciate the challenges we have faced and mistakes we have overcome to become the great nation that we are.