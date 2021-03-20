Letter to the Editor, March 21, 2021: IRS backlog of taxes effects stimulus checks

IRS backlog of taxes
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I filed my taxes in May 2020. My return still has not been processed (this was confirmed in a phone call). My check for taxes owed, however, was cashed four days after it was mailed. I received the first stimulus check, but not the past two. It was reported in the March 18 Times-Dispatch that “millions” are in the same situation I am. The article also states that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) budget has been severely slashed. I completely understand how this would slow things down. I still have my job and I will be fine without a stimulus check. That’s not the case for many Americans.
I received my $1,200 because the IRS used 2018 returns. Why not use that year again if the IRS knows it hopelessly is behind? How many people who filed in 2018 would not in 2019? If they didn’t file in 2019, they probably really need the money. I don’t think it would be that difficult. Pull up the list who got paid in 2018, check to see who already has received checks and pay the rest.
John Ashauer.
Richmond.