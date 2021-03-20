Letter to the Editor, March 21, 2021: IRS backlog of taxes effects stimulus checks

IRS backlog of taxes

effects stimulus checks

I filed my taxes in May 2020. My return still has not been processed (this was confirmed in a phone call). My check for taxes owed, however, was cashed four days after it was mailed. I received the first stimulus check, but not the past two. It was reported in the March 18 Times-Dispatch that “millions” are in the same situation I am. The article also states that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) budget has been severely slashed. I completely understand how this would slow things down. I still have my job and I will be fine without a stimulus check. That’s not the case for many Americans.