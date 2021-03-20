Letter to the Editor, March 21, 2021: Local businesses need community support

Local businesses need

community support

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When I read the March 12 Correspondent of the Day letter from W. Wayne Surles, Ph.D., it immediately brought to mind the famous quote from Marie Antoinette, Queen of France: “Let them eat cake.” While it certainly is his right to shop where he pleases, he really ought to think through the logic of his position that he only will shop where the businesses pay reasonable wages.

My questions to him: Is he only going to shop at businesses that have the clout to squeeze their suppliers to lower costs or use Chinese laborers to hold down prices? If a business chooses not to post employee wages, will he discriminate against it? How will he know what the business pays? Does he not understand that businesses pay people differently based on their experience and the quality of their work?

The fact is that national companies get media coverage from bragging about their wage minimums. Smaller local businesses often are the most financially challenged. It seems to me that we should do more to support those businesses that are part of our communities, not force them to padlock their doors.

State Sen. Frank M. Ruff.