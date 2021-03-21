Letter to the Editor, March 22, 2021: Comparing relief bill to seconds, years

Comparing relief bill

to seconds, years

Here's another way to view the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill — 1 million seconds is about 11 days, 1 billion seconds is about 31.5 years. And 1 trillion seconds is 31,709.8 years.

Replace seconds with dollars and it gets a little scary when you look at what our elected officials are doing with our money. They are not good stewards and should be held more accountable.