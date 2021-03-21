 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, March 22, 2021: Comparing relief bill to seconds, years
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, March 22, 2021: Comparing relief bill to seconds, years

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Comparing relief bill

to seconds, years

Editor, Times-Dispatch

Here's another way to view the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill — 1 million seconds is about 11 days, 1 billion seconds is about 31.5 years. And 1 trillion seconds is 31,709.8 years.

Replace seconds with dollars and it gets a little scary when you look at what our elected officials are doing with our money. They are not good stewards and should be held more accountable.

They are elected to represent us, not to rule us.

Scott Pettit.

Manakin-Sabot.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News