Letter to the Editor, March 22, 2021: Comparing relief bill to seconds, years

Comparing relief bill
to seconds, years
Editor, Times-Dispatch
Here's another way to view the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill — 1 million seconds is about 11 days, 1 billion seconds is about 31.5 years. And 1 trillion seconds is 31,709.8 years.
Replace seconds with dollars and it gets a little scary when you look at what our elected officials are doing with our money. They are not good stewards and should be held more accountable.
They are elected to represent us, not to rule us.
Scott Pettit.
Manakin-Sabot.