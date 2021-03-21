Letter to the Editor, March 22, 2021; For the People Act ensures illegal votes

For the People Act
ensures illegal votes
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have seen several letters in support of House Resolution 1 (the For the People Act) stating that if you do not support this resolution, then somehow this translates into supporting restricting people's right to vote. That is so far from the truth, I have a hard time believing that the writers actually think that. What opponents of this resolution want is to ensure that only eligible voters are allowed to vote. Every illegal vote cancels out a legal vote, which is the ultimate disenfranchisement.
I have yet to hear a rational argument as to why a photo ID requirement, a ban on ballot harvesting and better control of mail-in ballots restricts anyone's ability to cast a legal vote. This resolution is a blatant attempt to ensure future elections will have a large amount of illegal votes counted.
John Hutcheson.
Glen Allen.