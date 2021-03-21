Letter to the Editor, March 22, 2021: Migration reforms? Benefits for all sides

Migration reforms?

Benefits for all sides

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Hopefully, 2021 finally will see U.S. congressional legislation to reform immigration. Unfortunately, as so often has happened in the past, the approach from both sides is based on emotion. But, there are fact-based reasons to reform and to expand immigration.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, from 2019 to 2020, the nation's population grew just .35%, the slowest growth rate since 1900. Meanwhile, the 2020 birth rate among American families is 1.9 children per family, not a replacement rate. Finally, the Social Security trust fund is expected to be exhausted by 2037.

There are an estimated 11 million immigrants who are living here without permission. Most are good people, who work hard so they can send money home to their families. Additionally, thousands who show up at our southern border are fleeing poverty, natural disaster, inept governments, and violence in Central America and Mexico; these also mostly are good people who want to work and benefit themselves and their families.