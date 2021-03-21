 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor March 22: ''Don't tread on me' dates from Revolution
Letter to the Editor March 22: ''Don't tread on me' dates from Revolution

''Don't tread on me'

dates from Revolution

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I must respond to Sandy Rabuck's March 19 Letter to the Editor, which was a totally ignorant and woke response to her encounter with the "Don't Tread on Me" license plate. Here's a history lesson for you: Originating as an iconic Revolutionary War flag, "don't tread on me" is a historic expression of American patriotism. Today it might be used as a more general expression of personal freedom and individualism.

The flag is named after politician Christopher Gadsden (1724-1805), who designed the flag during the American Revolution. It was used by the Continental Marines as an early motto flag. It also stands for limited government.

Greg Surpless.

Amelia Court House.

