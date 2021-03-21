Letter to the Editor March 22: ''Don't tread on me' dates from Revolution

''Don't tread on me'

dates from Revolution

I must respond to Sandy Rabuck's March 19 Letter to the Editor, which was a totally ignorant and woke response to her encounter with the "Don't Tread on Me" license plate. Here's a history lesson for you: Originating as an iconic Revolutionary War flag, "don't tread on me" is a historic expression of American patriotism. Today it might be used as a more general expression of personal freedom and individualism.