Letter to the Editor, March 22: Not cancel culture, but dictatorship

Not cancel culture,

but dictatorship

In her March 18 op-ed, Salena Zito was spot on about the so-called cancel culture that is trying to dictate what we think. She is correct in saying, "It isn't cancel culture. It is a cultural dictatorship because the suppression of dissenting speech is an instrument that only the most brutal dictators have used throughout civilization." History has shown us that all dictators, including Adolf Hitler and Josef Stalin, were quick to burn books or destroy any written material that they deemed not to their liking. And it is still going on in most, if not all, Communist countries. When are Americans going to wake up to what is happening to our First Amendment rights? This now is far more than just denying the right to call fire in a crowded theater, it is a fire that's burning down our right to free speech. After the First Amendment goes down, the Second Amendment will not be far behind.