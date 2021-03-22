Letter to the Editor, March 23, 2021: Allow superspreaders to get early vaccines?

Allow superspreaders

to get early vaccines?

I understand the need to first vaccinate the elderly, as they are the most vulnerable. However, the elderly, particularly those who are in nursing homes, are not spreading the virus throughout the community. Doesn't it make sense to open up vaccines to those who attend superspreader events? College kids packing beaches elbow to elbow? Shouldn't we have vaccination sites on college campuses? It seems like the sooner we open vaccines to people ages 18 to 30, the sooner we can put this behind us.