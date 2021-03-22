 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, March 23, 2021: Cut the phone cord? Landline too reliable
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, March 23, 2021: Cut the phone cord? Landline too reliable

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cut the phone cord?

Landline too reliable

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I write in response to the recent op-ed by Nicholas Goldberg,  "Cutting the Cord: Can I get rid of my landline yet?" Our landline phone is the most consistently reliable phone service for us. Our sophisticated iPhones occasionally have problems receiving and sending calls. I was told it's because there are so many people working and schooling from home clogging up cell tower traffic. I was told to turn on the Wi-Fi setting on my cellphone, and it still doesn't always work. But the landline phone always works, even in a power outage as long as it's not a wireless device. We keep one wired phone — the number we give when  a contact phone is required. We definitely are not cutting that very reliable cord.

Shirley Fox.

Chester.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News