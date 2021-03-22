Letter to the Editor, March 23, 2021: List of fatal-attacks omits anti-Semitic acts

List of fatal-attacks

omits anti-Semitic acts

The attacks against the Asian spas near Atlanta truly are a tragedy. I never will understand how someone can hate and commit a crime like that against other human beings. Ruben Navarrette's recent op-ed about the attack mentions previous hate crimes against the church in Charleston, S.C., the Texas Walmart killings and former President Donald Trump's anti-Asian rhetoric. It is interesting that he never mentions the 11 people killed at the synagogue in Pittsburgh or the attack on the synagogue in Poway, Calif., He also never mentions the attack at the kosher market in Jersey City, N.J., in which two people died, or the attack against the rabbi in New York. Anti-Semitic acts have skyrocketed during the pandemic. Just wondering if the anti-Semitic acts are left out because the victims are "white" or just because Jewish lives do not matter.