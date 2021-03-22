Letter to the Editor, March 23, 2021: Sunday voting might allow heavier turnout

Sunday voting might

allow heavier turnout

Having spent a number of years as an election observer for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, I observed that elections were held on a Sunday in every country I visited. A large majority of countries do have their elections on a Sunday or sometimes on a Saturday. Several countries I visited also allowed prisoners to vote. The majority of countries to which I was assigned were in Eastern Europe, including Russia. Voter turnout always was high.

This makes so much sense. Why is a particular Tuesday chosen for our voters to go to the polls? It certainly doesn’t make much sense. I do not know what it would take to change our voting day, but since it is not a constitutional issue, it should be pretty easy to change. Not only that, we would have a much stronger voter turnout, which makes even more sense.