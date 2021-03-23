Letter to the Editor, March 24, 2020; Social workers lauded for dedication to trail (Mike OKed)

Social workers lauded

for dedication to trail

I am writing in response to The Times-Dispatch article this past Sunday about the Richmond Slave Trail, written by Eric Kolenich. I appreciate how the Richmond Association of Black Social Workers is committed to beautify this trail that I sometimes use. Reading the article and knowing the history behind this trail makes a bigger impact on the importance of this trail. It’s essential that people should recognize this trail as a clear reminder of what people did in the past, and we should strive as a community to make amends to the people we affected and aim for a more inclusive community. I love how these people are spending their time to help the trail gain more recognition. Furthermore, I truly appreciate how we are recognizing our ongoing battle of racism in the country, which shows that there are people in this world who still are supporting each other and having a common goal to fight for equality. All in all, this shows how beautiful the community of Richmond really is. I’m so happy to say that I’m part of the Richmond community. The Richmond Times-Dispatch does not disappoint.