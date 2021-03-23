Letter to the Editor, March 24, 2021: Moschetti dismissed? Vote out Democrats

Moschetti dismissed?

Vote out Democrats

I read with dismay this morning that Inspector Jennifer A. Moschetti was fired by the Office of the State Inspector General for airing the dirty misdeeds of the state Parole Board. She has done a great service in revealing to the public how the previous parole board chairwoman, Adrianne Bennett, violated ethics and state law in her zeal to parole criminals who committed grievous crimes. I believe it will take a change at the top in the upcoming election to right this wrong. Our governor and Democratic leaders in the legislature not only have declined to take action, they actually voted to install Bennett as a judge. We citizens of Virginia — and Moschetti — deserve better and we voters can make that change this November.