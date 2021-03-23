Letter to the Editor, March 24, 2021: Political license plate's most recent emergence

Political license plate's

most recent emergence

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent Letter to the Editor, Sandy Rabuck invites readers' feelings about "political license plates." The "Don't Tread on Me" plate is in a realm all its own.

As noted in a subsequent Letter to the Editor from Greg Surpless, the flag has a long history and numerous historical meanings in different time periods.

For me, the current focus begins in 2008. It's hard not to see the racial connection that accompanied the flag's most recent emergence.

The election of the first African American president produced a palpable reaction in the South. The Tea Party adopted the flag as its official emblem and in 2011, Virginia authorized the plate. Many of the former Confederate states followed suit. I recall the hateful signs that were displayed with the flag at those Tea Party rallies. (e.g., "Somewhere in Kenya, a village is missing an idiot.")

Moreover, I've never have seen a Tea Party plate on a vehicle having a Black driver.