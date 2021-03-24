Letter to the Editor, March 25, 2021: Disappointed in UR's names for buildings

Disappointed in UR's
names for buildings
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In my four years at the University of Richmond (UR), I felt embraced and welcomed. I’m saddened that others actively are being deprived of this experience by the school’s decision to retain the names of two controversial historical figures on campus buildings.
Freeman Hall, renamed Mitchell-Freeman Hall, joins a former slave who became an entrepreneur, activist and founder of the Richmond Planet with a man who supported segregation, disenfranchisement and eugenics. Ryland Hall, named after a slaveholder, will keep its name, but a terrace will be named for enslaved people.
The UR administration calls this approach a “braided narrative.” I can’t help but wonder what John Mitchell Jr., the "Fighting Editor," would say about braiding his narrative on a sign with Douglas Southall Freeman, and how an enslaved person would feel, on a terrace named after him or her, near a building honoring Robert Ryland?
Explaining the decision, UR President Ronald Crutcher wrote: “I firmly believe that removing Ryland’s and Freeman’s names would not compel us to do the hard, necessary and uncomfortable work of grappling with the university’s ties to slavery and segregation.” Nor does leaving them.
Changing the names of the buildings, Crutcher said, would “lead to further cultural and institutional silence and, ultimately, forgetting.” No, in a nation still struggling to overcome racism, there are plenty of other reminders.
History isn’t erased by removing dead men’s names from buildings. For a Black student to coexist with a dorm named after a known racist rubs salt in a national wound that has yet to heal.
UR has done a masterful job of adding new structures in keeping with the architecture of original buildings, while updating the old with modern conveniences. Let’s see it do the same with building names, providing a warm welcome and inclusion for all.
Annie Tobey.
Chesterfield.
University of Richmond,
Westhampton College.
Class of 1982.