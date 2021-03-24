Letter to the Editor, March 25, 2021: Disappointed in UR's names for buildings

Disappointed in UR's

names for buildings

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In my four years at the University of Richmond (UR), I felt embraced and welcomed. I’m saddened that others actively are being deprived of this experience by the school’s decision to retain the names of two controversial historical figures on campus buildings.

Freeman Hall, renamed Mitchell-Freeman Hall, joins a former slave who became an entrepreneur, activist and founder of the Richmond Planet with a man who supported segregation, disenfranchisement and eugenics. Ryland Hall, named after a slaveholder, will keep its name, but a terrace will be named for enslaved people.

The UR administration calls this approach a “braided narrative.” I can’t help but wonder what John Mitchell Jr., the "Fighting Editor," would say about braiding his narrative on a sign with Douglas Southall Freeman, and how an enslaved person would feel, on a terrace named after him or her, near a building honoring Robert Ryland?