Letter to the Editor, March 25, 2021: Give D.C. to Maryland; Don't form 51st state

Give D.C. to Maryland;

Don't form 51st state

How many times have we heard from Democrats that it is a major defect in our system of government that allows states with small populations to have as many senators as states with large populations? Yet, the Democrats in the U.S. Congress now are using their very thin majority to push for statehood for Washington, D.C., which is less populous than 48 of the existing 50 states, and also is less populous than 19 other U.S. cities. The best way to give representation in Congress to residents of the District would be to return most of it to Maryland, just like the portion south of the Potomac River was returned to Virginia in 1846. Creating a new mini-state north of the Potomac purely is a partisan project that appeals to Democrats since they expect to gain two additional senators from it.